Awaziem marshals Alanyaspor to another win and clean sheet, Nwakaeme struggles against Konyaspor

Chidozie Awaziem continued his bright start to life in the Turkish Super Lig helping Alanyaspor to a third straight clean sheet in their 2-0 victory against Kasimpasa, Thursday.
Awaziem, who joined the club on transfer deadline day, has been the difference since his arrival.
The team is yet to concede in the Nigerian’s 270minutes on the pitch despite shipping in a whooping nine goals just before his arrival.
Victory against Kasimpasa lifted Alanya to 7th in the Super Lig Standings.
Meanwhile in another Super Lig game on Thursday, Anthony Nwakaeme suffered his most difficult game this season for Trabzonspor in a 2-2 Super Lig draw at Konyaspor.
Nwakaeme had one shot albeit on target in the encounter, but could not add to his four goals in the league.