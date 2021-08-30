Awaziem impresses for Boavista in away draw, Onyemaechi helps 10-man Feirense secure win

Chidozie Awaziem was in good form for Boavista at the weekend as they picked up an away point against Vizela in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.
Awaziem put in a 90 minutes shift in the heart of the Boavista defence and did just about enough for the team.
He recorded a game high 7 clearances, 1 tackle and 1 block in the keenly matched encounter.
Boavista were first off the block, Gustavo Sauer giving them the lead in the 51st minute before the hosts leveled.
Ivory Coast international Koffi Kouao beat the Boavista goalkeeper with 16 minutes left to play, tying the game and eventually helping his side earn a point against the high flying Boavista.