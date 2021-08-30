Awaziem impresses for Boavista in away draw, Onyemaechi helps 10-man Feirense secure win

Chidozie Awaziem played the entire duration in Boavista's draw away from home in the league against Vizela. Photo credit | IG (boavistafutebolclube)

Chidozie Awaziem was in good form for Boavista at the weekend as they picked up an away point against Vizela in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Awaziem put in a 90 minutes shift in the heart of the Boavista defence and did just about enough for the team.
He recorded a game high 7 clearances, 1 tackle and 1 block in the keenly matched encounter.
Boavista were first off the block, Gustavo Sauer giving them the lead in the 51st minute before the hosts leveled.
Ivory Coast international Koffi Kouao beat the Boavista goalkeeper with 16 minutes left to play, tying the game and eventually helping his side earn a point against the high flying Boavista.

 

Onyemaechi helps 10-man Feirense to narrow win against SC Farense

The match between promotion chasing Feirense and strugglers SC Farense ended 1-0 in favor of the former and they had their Nigerian import Sopuruchukwu Onyemaechi on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes.

Onyemaechi in his third league appearance for the team this season did enough to help his side get the narrow win.
The 22 year-old was deployed as a LCB in the encounter as the 10-man Feirense settled the game with Fabio Espinho’s 8th minute goal.

