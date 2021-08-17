Awaziem helps Boavista bounce back to winning ways

Boavista bounced back from the opening day defeat to Gil Vicente, with a spanking 3-0 win against Ferreira on Monday.
Goals from Yusupha Om Njie (19′), Javi García (61′) and Jeriel De Santis (76′) ensured Boavista got off the block with three points in the Liga Portugal.
Nigerian CB Chidozie Awaziem made his debut for the club after his Summer move on a permanent deal from FC Porto.
Awaziem got 90 minutes under his belt and a stuffed stats sheet on the night. He had visible presence in defence; 4 clearances, 2 tackles, 1 block, 1 interception and 1 tackle.