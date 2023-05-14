Awaziem breaks 22-year Goal Record in Croatia

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Chidozie Awaziem. Hajduk Split.
Chidozie Awaziem celebrates with his Hajduk Split teammates. Photo | Twitter (hajduk)

Chidozie Awaziem scored the opener in Hajduk Split’s 3-0 victory against Osijek to become the first defender with the most goals in a single season for Hajduk Split.

The goal was Awaziem’s fifth league goal of the season, surpassing legendary defender Slaven Bilić (92/93) and Hrvoje Vejić (01/02) record of four league goals for Hajduk Split as defenders.

 

The record-breaking goal was scored in the 25th minute after the Nigerian was found in space from a corner and his half-volley flew past Marko Malenica into the net.

What makes the record even more interesting is the fact that this is Awaziem’s first season with Hajduk Split and he has already written his name in the history books of the club.

 

 

Speaking on the win Awaziem said:

“I am very happy about the victory, even more so because we kept a clean sheet once again. This is very important for the team. It was not an easy match, but we have our all, that is to win the Cup and it is very important to keep the mentality and focus.

On his fifth league goal of the season, the Player who is on loan from Boavista – with a buy option – simply wanted to stay humble.

“I just want to help the club and the team achieve their goals, but of course I’m happy about the goal.”

