Awaziem breaks 22-year Goal Record in Croatia

Chidozie Awaziem scored the opener in Hajduk Split’s 3-0 victory against Osijek to become the first defender with the most goals in a single season for Hajduk Split.
The goal was Awaziem’s fifth league goal of the season, surpassing legendary defender Slaven Bilić (92/93) and Hrvoje Vejić (01/02) record of four league goals for Hajduk Split as defenders.
The record-breaking goal was scored in the 25th minute after the Nigerian was found in space from a corner and his half-volley flew past Marko Malenica into the net.
What makes the record even more interesting is the fact that this is Awaziem’s first season with Hajduk Split and he has already written his name in the history books of the club.