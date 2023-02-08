Average Rating for Ekong as Juventus steamrolled Salernitana

Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace and Filip Kostic got the third as Juventus beat struggling Salernitana 3-0 in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Arechi.
Vlahovic broke the deadlock in the 26th minute form the spot, Kostic scored on the stroke of half time to double before the Serbian got his second of the night a minute after the interval.
Juventus secured maximum points as their claw their way back further up the table after the points deduction penalty.
However, for Salernitana they continue to hope for a turn in fortune that’ll ensure they beat the drop.
Currently, the team sits in 16th spot, but are just seven points from the relegation.
On the day, William Troost-Ekong got his second start for Davide Nicola’s side following his January move after he left Watford.
Ekong yet again put in a fairly decent display, 2 attempted tackles, 1 aerial duel, 1 clearance and had 60 touches on the ball.