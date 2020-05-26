Augsburg Win over Schalke 04 Delights Bazee

Augsburg winger Noah Sarenren-Bazee says he’s pleased with side’s performance in the 3-0 win over Schalke 04 in a matchday 27 German Bundesliga encounter on Sunday.

Bazee and his teammates recorded their first victory after four defeats by scoring three unreplied goals against Schalke at the Veltins Arena.

Eduard Leowen opened the scoring for Augsburg in the sixth minute while former Super Eagles invitee Bazee doubled the advantage in the 76th minute.

However, Venezuelan international Sergio Córdova added the third in stoppage time as Heiko Herrlich’s men registered their eight win of the campaign to move seven points away from the relegation play off spots.

Speaking after the game, Bazee who scored his first-ever goal for Augsburg insists his team’s hard work is beginning to paying off.

“I think everyone saw today how much we wanted to win. We’ve really been growing together as a team in the past few weeks and we got our reward for that today.”

“We worked hard all week after the game against Wolfsburg and it showed today with our pressing – we definitely took a step in the right direction. We’re all just really happy and of course so am I with my goal today.”