Augsburg Confirms Uduokhai has Joined on a Permanent Deal

German Bundesliga side, Augsburg have confirmed that Felix Uduokhai will be joining the club on a permanent deal, following a successful loan spell at the club.

Uduokhai, 22, arrived at the club on loan from VfL Wolfsburg last summer and went to impress, becoming an instant hit.

He has made 23 appearances for Augsburg this season and following his consistent performances, the WWK Arena outfit have now decided to exercise the option to acquire him fully.

“Defender Felix Uduokhai will not be returning to VfL Wolfsburg after FC Augsburg exercised their option to buy the 22-year-old centre-half, who had been on loan since the start of the season with the team that is currently sitting 13th in the table,” read a statement on the club website.

Meanwhile the centre-back has represented Germany at the junior level but he still eligible to play for Nigeria.