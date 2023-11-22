Audio Money? Erling Haaland Billionaire Footballer

Manchester City star, Erling Haaland is predicted to break the billion-pound mark, becoming the first footballer to reach such staggering earnings according to his agent, Rafaela Pimenta.
Despite already commanding a weekly wage of £865,000, which includes performance bonuses, the 23-year-old striker is expected to capitalize on his image rights.
Pimenta lauded Haaland and his family for their professionalism, affirming the footballer’s down-to-earth attitude despite lucrative commercial deals.
Haaland’s endorsement portfolio includes partnerships with Samsung Norway, Breitling, Hyperice, and Viaplay.
His association with luxury brands and strategic business ventures, such as having equity in Hyperice valued at an impressive £560 million, showcases the diversification of his revenue streams beyond his contract at Manchester City.
The footballer’s partnerships extend to collaborations with streaming services, as evidenced by his documentary, “Haaland: The Big Decision,” produced by Viaplay.