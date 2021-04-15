AUDACITY TO REFUSE! Sunday Oliseh’s Exposé on Nigeria’s Golden Era

A former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh was a member of the Country’s golden age in football and pivotal – pun intended – to the team’s major successes.

Oliseh went on the captain the Super Eagles and also had the privilege to Coach the team.

Exceptional for his football skills but controversial off the pitch among FA officials and Sports Administrators.

He captures his combined 10-year experience as Player and Coach of the three times African Champions in his book, Audacity to Refuse. Sunday Oliseh. My Story.

Former Teammates to Daniel Amokachi and Tijani Babangida also paid tributes, in their endorsements of Oliseh’s leadership and courage.

“Critics have acknowledged and agreed that nigeria football came to birth in the 90’s, and this book tells us that the naked eye never saw“, [sic] Amokachi stated.

In Babangida’s words, “As a player he was spectacular and that’s why his book “audacity to refuse” is a must read for everyone” [sic].

The book is now in Stores and also available on the former footballer’s website, www.sundayoliseh.tv.