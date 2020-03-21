Aubameyang Threatens Ighalo’s Hope of Permanent Manchester United Deal

Odion Ighalo’s dream of landing permanent deal with Manchester United could be scuppered as the club is said to be interested in signing Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next summer.

Reports in English Tabloids suggested United are eyeing a £50m move for Aubameyang, who has just over one year to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Another reports also claimed that Ighalo is reportedly desperate to accept a 5 million pounds pay cut to push through a permanent move to United.

But that may not happen, if the Aubameyang to Old Trafford reports are anything to go by.

Ighalo, who has scored four goals in eight appearances for the record English champions, has impressed Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far and the Norwegian has hinted that the club could need the Nigerian’s qualities in his team next season.

Man United are desperate to challenge for the premier league title next season and some pundits believe the Gabonese striker will strengthen United’s chances than the Nigerian.