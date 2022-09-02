Aubameyang returns… Joins Chelsea

By
Adebanjo
-
0
112

Chelsea completed a deadline deal transfer for former Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from FC Barcelona.

Aubameyang arrived London, Thursday, to complete his medicals and a two-year deal with the option of a third was signed and agreed.

 

 

He also has the option of a third year inserted in his deal but dependent on his achieving a percentage of appearances in his second season.

 

 

The 33 year-old returns to the Premier League just eight months after he parted ways with Arsenal, following a well documented spat with the Manager, Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, the protracted deal for the capture of Aubameyang had saw Chelsea offer Marcos Alonso plus cash for Barça man.

It’s not certain if the Gabonese will feature in Chelsea’s game this weekend, following reports the Forward suffered injuries to his jaw when his Barcelona home was broken into by armed robbers.

However, he has since been issued the Jersey number 9, previously worn by Romelu Lukaku, who is now on loan at Inter Milan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here