Aubameyang returns… Joins Chelsea

Chelsea completed a deadline deal transfer for former Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from FC Barcelona.
Aubameyang arrived London, Thursday, to complete his medicals and a two-year deal with the option of a third was signed and agreed.
He also has the option of a third year inserted in his deal but dependent on his achieving a percentage of appearances in his second season.
The 33 year-old returns to the Premier League just eight months after he parted ways with Arsenal, following a well documented spat with the Manager, Mikel Arteta.
Meanwhile, the protracted deal for the capture of Aubameyang had saw Chelsea offer Marcos Alonso plus cash for Barça man.
It’s not certain if the Gabonese will feature in Chelsea’s game this weekend, following reports the Forward suffered injuries to his jaw when his Barcelona home was broken into by armed robbers.
