World Football Aubameyang makes Gabon MNT Retirement U-turn By Admin - May 19, 2023 0 29 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with his teammates. (Photo by Visionhaus/Corbis via Getty Images) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has decided to make a come out of International retirement to return for the Gabon MNT. Aubameyang called it quits with Gabon before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations – which he failed to turn up for. News of his retirement came as a shock, but the Striker left a indelible mark scoring 30 times in 72 matches – the Country’s record goalscorer. The LaLiga title winner met with Gabon President, Ali Bongo Ondimba, and that encounter led him to make a U-turn, according to reports. Meeting with the President at age 33 left Aubameyang feeling honored and grateful for receiving such an incredible opportunity It is likely he will feature in the Country’s next game scheduled to be in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against DR Congo, next month.