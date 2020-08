Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw the Gunners come from behind and claim victory to hand Mikel Arteta his first trophy as a manager.

Christian Pulisic had given the Blues the lead early on before Aubameyang equalised from the penalty spot in the first-half.

Aubameyang then produced a moment of brilliance to ultimately win it in the second before Mateo Kovacic was shown a second yellow card and was dismissed.