Atletico Madrid 0-0 FC Porto: Zaidu Sanusi returns in the Champions League

In a game with very few highlights, FC Porto forced Atletico Madrid to a goalless result in the UEFA Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano and Zaidu Sanusi was handed 45 minutes in his first game since August.

Sanusi got the nod to start ahead of Brazilian left back Wendell, but the Nigerian showed some rustiness and then got injured before he was substituted off by the Coach.

He was replaced eventually, by the 28 year-old former Bayer Leverkusen man after an underwhelming first half.

In actual fact the entire Porto team didn’t do much to inspire confidence and the stalemate reflected the quality of the game.

Albeit there was some late drama in the encounter, the visitors had an 81st minute goal chalked off by VAR before CB Chancel Mbemba was sent off in stoppage time for an infringement.

For 90 minutes both goalkeepers were only called to action three times, Sanusi himself only mustered 1 attempted tackle, had 26 touches on the ball and completed only 19 passes.

He mas managed just 156 minutes of football this season for Sérgio Conceição’s side.

Meanwhile in Belgium, despite naming Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the starting line up, Paris Saint-German were held 1-1 by Club Brugge.

It was the first time all three players would be selected to start a game by Mauricio Pochettino, but the outcome was almost a disastrous start for the French side.

Ander Herrera scored for the visitors, giving them the lead after fifteen minutes, through an Mbappe assist.

However, the hosts struck back Hans Vanaken with the leveler, twelve minutes later, and earned his side a point in the opening group game.