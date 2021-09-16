Atiemwen, Shehu held in Kazakhstan… Kehinde, Odey celebrate come back draw against AZ

FC Kairat and Omonia Nicosia in action in the Europa Conference League. Photo credit | IG (f.c.kairat)

The Europa Conference League opener for Omonia Nicosia ended in a goalless result against FC Kairat and the Nigerian duo of Iyayi Atiemwen and Shehu Abdullahi were handed minutes while Francis Uzoho was an unused substitute.

Atiemwen started the game but was replaced after the half time interval, while Shehu was a stoppage time substitution.
The group H encounter at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadion ended goalless as did the clash between Swiss side FC Basel and Qarabag. The outcome means Omonia are top of the group although the teams are all tied on points with no goal difference.
Meanwhile Tosin Kehinde and Stephen Odey helped Randers fight back to earn a point at home against AZ Alkmaar in a group D Europa Conference League match.

 

(lr) Tosin Kehinde and Owen Wijndal during the Conference League game between Randers FC and AZ Alkmaar. (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
Kehinde started the game but was later subbed off in the 78th minute while Odey was a 62nd minute sub off the bench.

 

Stephen Odey runs to join his team in celebration during the Conference League match between Randers FC and AZ Alkmaar. (Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)
Vincent Onovo was an unused substitute for the Danish side.

 

The Danish side came from behind twice, first through Simon Piesinger (27′) after the visitors were given the lead by Jordy Clasie (24′).
Then Vangelis Pavlidis restored AZ Alkmaar’s lead in the 34th minute and closed the half with the Dutch side in control.
But yet again, Randers fought their way back into the game. In the 68th minute Simon Graves headed home from inside the six-yard area to snatch and equalizer.
There would be no further goals and the sides settled for a share of the spoils.

