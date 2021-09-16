Atiemwen, Shehu held in Kazakhstan… Kehinde, Odey celebrate come back draw against AZ

The Europa Conference League opener for Omonia Nicosia ended in a goalless result against FC Kairat and the Nigerian duo of Iyayi Atiemwen and Shehu Abdullahi were handed minutes while Francis Uzoho was an unused substitute.
Atiemwen started the game but was replaced after the half time interval, while Shehu was a stoppage time substitution.
The group H encounter at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadion ended goalless as did the clash between Swiss side FC Basel and Qarabag. The outcome means Omonia are top of the group although the teams are all tied on points with no goal difference.
Meanwhile Tosin Kehinde and Stephen Odey helped Randers fight back to earn a point at home against AZ Alkmaar in a group D Europa Conference League match.
Kehinde started the game but was later subbed off in the 78th minute while Odey was a 62nd minute sub off the bench.
Vincent Onovo was an unused substitute for the Danish side.