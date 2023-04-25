No Lookman no problems for Atalanta

Atalanta returned to winning ways in the Serie A , when they battled AS Roma and defeated Jose Mourinho’s side 3-1 at the Gewiss stadium, on Monday night.
Somehow, Atalanta didn’t need winger Ademola Lookman, who has been out since April 15 with a Biceps femoris muscle injury.
AS Roma went to the extreme to overturn a 1-nil deficit against Feyenoord on Thursday and maybe the 120 minutes off football took a toll on the players.
Whatever the case was, Atalanta were in no mood to take any prisoners, as Mario Pasalic got the first goal just five minutes to the end of the first half.
They doubled their lead after the break with Rafael Toloi slotting home the rebound after Rui Patricio was forced to make a superb save.
Roma however pulled one back through Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 83rd minute, but Atalanta immediately halted any thought of a comeback as Tuen Koopmeiners capitalized on Patricio’s mistakes to make it three.
The result now sends Mourinho’s men outside the top four in fifth, while Atalanta’s bid to finish in a place in Europe is still very much intact.