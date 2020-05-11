At 31 Adejo Still Hopeful of Getting Super Eagles Invite

Lamia FC player Daniel Adejo has said he remains hopeful of getting a debut call up to the National team in the near future.

Adejo, 30, has played in Europe all his professional career but has not featured for Nigeria at any level.

The defender told footballlive that he has held a couple of discussions with national team officials lately and feels it would have a positive outcome.

Last season, the Center half played all 30 league matches in the Greek Super League for Lamia and contributed three goals as his side finished seventh on the log.

“I never give up, I know in August I will be 31. I try always to give my maximum,” said Adejo.

“I spoke with some officials of the national team, so I was hoping because last season I played very good; because I played all the games without missing even a second with three goals.

“I was expecting something more you know when you play a good season like this, you know you expect something. But we hope, I never give up. I will continue fighting.”