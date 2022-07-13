ASUU Strike: Ahmed Musa, Yule Edochie lambast Nigerian Politicians…”Running a System that you don’t Believe in”

Nigeria MNT football Star Ahmed Musa has hit out at the Country’s leaders over the ongoing strike action in some of the Nation’s Tertiary Institutions which has left Students at home for over 5 months.

The social media post was copied from the IG account of Nollywood actor Yule Edochie, where Musa, Tuesday, described the situation as a “shame”.

He also admonished the Youths who in turn throng behind the same Politicians ‘running a system they don’t believe in.’

The post read:

To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting online while ASUU is on strike? Like seriously, how is it ok to you? You’re running a system that you don’t even believe in. Show me one Oyibo leader whose child is schooling in Nigeria. e no dey touch una? And when you return Nigerian youths will still gather and sing praises for una

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718)

Musa’s thoughts were echoed and garnered approval from several Celebrities, including former Nigeria MNT Defender Juwon Oshaniwa.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities is currently at loggerheads with the FG over financial entitlements and the lack of enforcement of policies proposed and agreed by the parties.

Sadly, the impasse has left Students of several Universities across the Country out of school for months without an end in sight.