Aston Villa appoints Steven Gerrard, Aribo could leave Rangers too

Steven Gerrard has been appointed by PL side Aston Villa a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Gerrard, 41, leaves his position as Manager of Scottish champions Rangers after 13 round of matches.
Villa negotiated and agreed with Ranges for a compensation between £3.25-4m that’ll see the former Liverpool captain and his assistant, Gary McAllister move to the Villa Park.
Gerrard replaces Dean Smith who was sacked earlier this week after an underwhelming start to the campaign, with Friday’s loss to Southampton – the club’s fifth league defeat in succession – apparently the final straw.