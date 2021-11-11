Aston Villa appoints Steven Gerrard, Aribo could leave Rangers too

By
Editor
-
0
71
Steven Gerrard was announced as the Aston Villa head Coach on Thursday. Photo credit | avfc

Steven Gerrard has been appointed by PL side Aston Villa a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Gerrard, 41, leaves his position as Manager of Scottish champions Rangers after 13 round of matches.

 

Villa negotiated and agreed with Ranges for a compensation between £3.25-4m that’ll see the former Liverpool captain and his assistant, Gary McAllister move to the Villa Park.

 

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith who was sacked earlier this week after an underwhelming start to the campaign, with Friday’s loss to Southampton – the club’s fifth league defeat in succession – apparently the final straw.

 

In the midst of the links with a move to the PL, Rangers and Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo is also likely to depart the club with his contract due to expire in May of 2023.

