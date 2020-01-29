Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester (3-2 agg): League Cup Heartbreak for Iheanacho, Ndidi

Nigerian duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have missed out on a place in the English League Cup final after going down 2-1 (3-2 on aggregate) to Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Iheanacho and Ndidi were hoping to reach their first major Cup final for the club since their arrivals from Manchester City and Gent of Belgium respectively, but it was not to be as Leicester City came up short.

The Foxes were hoping to repeat their good league performance at the Villa Park, but it was the home side who would walk away with the honors on the night.

Villa left it late after Kelechi Iheanacho (72′) cancelled out Matt Targett’s 12th minute opener.

Leicester missed several chances to wrap up the game and were left to rue the missed opportunities, when Substitutes Ahmed Elmohamady and his Egyptian teammate, Trezeguet combined to snatch the winner goal in additional minute (90+3′).

New signing, Tanzania’s Mbwana Samatta was handed his debut just days after completing a four-and-a-half-year from Belgian side Genk.

Aston Villa will now face the winner of the Manchester City vs Manchester United tie.

Sevilla Announce the Capture of Super Falcons Forward Kanu

Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu has secure a move to Spanish women’s top flight club Sevilla after her time at American college side Southeastern Fire for the remainder of the season.

Uchenna signed for the Spanish outfit in the current transfer window and was presented to the fans of the Club on Tuesday.

The Forward, who is known for her pace and skill was part of the Super Falcons team that won the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations for Nigeria and was also in the squad that reached the round of 16 of FIFA women’s world cup in France last year.

She becomes the latest Nigerian to move to Spain after Asisat Oshoala, Rita Chikwelu, Osinachi Ohale and others made completed their move to Spain.

Sevilla Femenino was Founded in 2008 and they play their home games at the 8,000 capacity Estadio Jesús Navas stadium.