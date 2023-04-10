Asisat Oshoala Shares Moment that Changed Her Life

Super Falcons Superstar Asisat Oshoala has revealed that, as a young player, she had no intention of making a living from football.
However, when Oshoala was given the opportunity to represent Nigeria in the 2014 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, and in Canada, her outlook changed.
She suddenly realized the potential of turning her passion into a career and seized the moment.
Since then, she has gone on to become a star player for FC Barcelona Feminine; winning multiple awards and inspiring millions of young girls.
“The 2014 U20 Women’s World Cup was the year I won the Golden Boot and the golden ball, it was the year I decided to play professional football and take Football more seriously,” Oshoala revealed.
