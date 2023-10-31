Asisat Oshoala Ranks 20th in Ballon d’Or

Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala has been ranked the 20th best women’s football player in the world according to the latest Ballon d’Or ranking which saw Spain and fellow Barcelona Femeni teammate Aitana Bonmati clinch the top prize.

Asisat Oshoala, who is also currently the best African women player of the year, has seen her stock rise over the years with consistent performances for Barcelona, in what has been a trophy laden journey for her.

This year also makes it her second consecutive nomination for the top prize, however, she finished four places higher in 16th than this year.

‘Agba Baller’ as she is fondly called by her fans in the country, has been influential in all of Barcelona’s Femeni’s trophy-winning campaigns including the Supercopa de Espana Femenina, the Spanish La Liga Femeni and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Asisat would be in action for the Super Falcons later today when Nigeria takes on Ethiopia in their journey to reach the Women’s Football event at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.