Oshoala helps Barcelona to third Consecutive Champions League final

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
25

Asisat Oshoala led the line as Barcelona Femeni were held 1-1 by Chelsea in the second leg, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Semi-final match.

The result was enough for Barcelona to advance to the final, having won the reverse fixture, 1-0, in England.

 

 

After a goalless first half, Barcelona opened the scoring in the 63rd minute through Caroline Hansen, but Guro Reiten responded almost immediately with an equalizer for Chelsea.

But, Barcelona saw out the game to advance, 2-1 on aggregate, to their third straight Champions League finals.

 

 

Oshoala played the opening 60 minutes and wasn’t at her cynical best, but she did enough to aid her team’s to glory.

Barcelona will either play Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the finals, both teams are set to battle it out at the Emirates after the first leg ended 2-2.

Eindhoven will host this year’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

