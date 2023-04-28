Oshoala helps Barcelona to third Consecutive Champions League final

Asisat Oshoala led the line as Barcelona Femeni were held 1-1 by Chelsea in the second leg, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Semi-final match.
The result was enough for Barcelona to advance to the final, having won the reverse fixture, 1-0, in England.
After a goalless first half, Barcelona opened the scoring in the 63rd minute through Caroline Hansen, but Guro Reiten responded almost immediately with an equalizer for Chelsea.
But, Barcelona saw out the game to advance, 2-1 on aggregate, to their third straight Champions League finals.
Orguuuuuuuuuuull d'equip 🥹🥰🤗 pic.twitter.com/GoP0FOStWr
— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 27, 2023