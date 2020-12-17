Asisat Oshoala, Barcelona March into UWCL Round of 16

Asisat Oshoala played only 18 minutes of FC Barcelona’s second-leg, round of 32 UEFA Women’s Champions League fixture against PSV on Wednesday.

Oshoala, who scored one goal in the first-leg tie, started off the bench and was introduced in the second-half of the encounter.

Barcelona had won the reverse fixture with a comfortable 4-1 result, away from home and made sure to kill off any hope of the visitors’ wanting a contest at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

A brace each from Caroline Hansen (4′, 61) and Lieke Martens (41′, 75′) assured Barcelona’s total dominance, before a consolation strike on the stroke of 90 minutes from Joelle Smits to reduce the deficit.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS 🎥 💪 Gaudeix amb els 4️⃣ gols del Barça que han donat l’accés als vuitens de final de la @UWCL 💪 Así ha sido la goleada por 4-1 ante el @PSV #ForçaBarça 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/DzS47LRrI5 — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) December 16, 2020

Finalists two seasons ago, Barcelona have now booked their spot in the round of 16 along with defending champions Lyon and VfL Wolfsburg, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Other teams that sealed round of 16 places include, Chelsea, Rosengård, Atlético Madrid, Fortuna Hjørring, LSK Kvinner, BIIK Kazygurt, Sparta Prague and Italy Fiorentina.

The draw for the last 16 teams will hold February 16, 2021.