ASEC Mimosas Avenge Defeat To Rivers United, Finish as Group Winners

Rivers United lost in their last game of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage against ASEC Mimosas, but still go through to the next round of the competition.
Sunday’s defeat was Rivers United’s second in the group since the opening day loss to Diables Noirs.
The Nigerian Champions were a goal down inside the opening two minutes at the Stade de Yamoussoukro.
Mofosse Karidoula found the back of the next just before the visitors could settle into the game.
Despite a spirited second half performance from Stanley Eguma’s men, there were no further goals scored, to the disappointment of the Technical manager.
The win means that ASEC avenged their 3-0 defeat to Rivers United in Uyo, in their second game week of the competition.
ASEC Mimosas (13pts) also finish as winners of group B, while the Nigerian side settled for second place with 10 points.
Meanwhile, the draw for the quarter-final will hold on Wednesday, April 5, in Cairo – Media City, Egypt.