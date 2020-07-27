AS Roma Interested in Chelsea’s Victor Moses

AS Roma are interested in signing Nigerian wing-back, Victor Moses from Chelsea according to in Italy.

Moses is currently on loan at Inter Milan, who have the option to make the deal permanent, but the 29-year-old may be surplus to requirement at the club after reports indicate the Italians are on the lookout for more wing-backs.

According to Calciomercato.it AS Roma are ready to swoop in for the Chelsea player if Inter passes on the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

Moses joined Inter in January and has provided four assists in 14 appearances, but injuries have limited his playing time at the club.

It is also reported that Roma are looking at him as a reinforcement for their right flank and a back-up for Bruno Peres, who has flourished under manager, Paulo Fonseca.

Alessandro Florenzi is another option, but reports say Moses will be placed ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Nigerian is contracted to Chelsea till 2021, but he is currently surplus to requirement at the London side.