National Teams Flying Eagles to Play Colombia In Pre-World Cup Friendly Today By Joseph Obisesan - May 9, 2023

Nigeria's U20 head Coach Ladan Bosso celebrates with his players. Credit | Twitter (CAF_Online) As part of preparation for the FIFA U20 World Cup, Nigeria will play Colombia in a friendly match, on May 16. Nigeria U20 will face their Colombian counterparts in Buenos Aires, as the kick off to the World Cup tournament draws near. However before the friendly, Ladan Bosso's Flying Eagles will play a local team in Argentina this week.