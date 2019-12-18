Arteta not ideal for Arsenal Job! Kanu Nwankwo explains what Gunners Need

Nwankwo Kanu has weighed in on the current struggles of his former club, Arsenal FC, and said the Club’s management needs to look for an experienced coach capable of instilling winning mentality in the players in a bid to make them more competitive again.

“The recent poor performances of Arsenal FC can improve with experienced management,” Kanu said.

“I know every fan is disappointed with the games the club has been playing of recent. This is not the same Arsenal people used to know. But, all the same, we can still turn it around.

“We have a new interim coach, Freddie Ljungberg, but things are not really going on well for him. When you have players, they should always tell themselves the truth.

“The players alone cannot be blamed, but the entire management also. But it is clear that Arsenal are not where they are supposed to be, they have to change a lot of things and ensure that they return to the basics,” he said.

“We need a strong hand to bring back the glorious days of Arsenal,’’ he concluded.

Kanu was part of the Invincibles squad that won Arsenal’s last league title in 2003-04 season.