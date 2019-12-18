Arteta Identifies Key Staff He Wants at Arsenal and there’s a Nigerian on Board

With Mikel Arteta’s return to Arsenal almost certain, there are reports the Spaniard will raid Manchester City’s backroom and Support team as he looks to hit the ground running at Emirates.

Arteta who is now the front runner for the Managerial position at Arsenal is looking to bring in one of Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City’s Rodolfo Borrell.

The Spaniard is also keen to have Man City talent-spotter Sam Fagbemi join him.

As per Sami Mokbel [Daily Mail] Fagbemi, 25, currently leads City’s youth scouting strategy in the south, working closely with head of academy recruitment and talent.

The City scout has been responsible for a number of southern-based youngsters joining the Etihad academy in recent months, something that has not gone unnoticed by the Gunners.

Fagbemi played a key role in City’s successful moves for Millwall teenagers Sam Edozie, 16, and Darko Gyabi, 15, in the summer.

Josh Wilson-Eshbrand, 16, joined from West Ham and Ben Knight, 17, signed from Ipswich in the summer – two moves that were fronted by Fagbemi.

City’s ability to lure players north from clubs that are closer in proximity to Arsenal came as a frustration to the Gunners, and convinced academy director Per Mertesacker to hasten a significant shake-up of the the club’s youth recruitment personnel.