Arteta Confirms Balogun will get new Arsenal Contract, No first team Guarantee

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Attacking prodigy Folarin Balogun will sign a contract extension at the Club.

Folarin, 19, is an Arsenal youth product and tipped to go on and have a sensational career, but the in recent months the teenager’s future at the club has been cast in doubt.

With his contract at the club running out in the summer, there are reported interests from rival PL and European teams for the Forward’s signature.

Folarin has largely featured for Arsenal’s U18s and U23s, has also had appearances in the EFL Cup and Europa League for the senior team.

Speaking ahead of Today’s Europa League quarter final 2nd-leg tie, Arteta cleared any doubts about the club’s commitment to keep the youngster.

“We’re going to make it official when it’s official and everything is done, but as I said before I was being very positive that he wants to stay at the club. We want him to stay at the club so we are very close,” the Arsenal Manager stated.

“Just by trying to, first of all, understand why he got to the point that he was really thinking about leaving the football club after being raised here and the feelings that he had built towards the club.

“Once you understand the position of him, then try to explain what you want to do, how involved he is going to be in the project and how. Then, get the full commitment from the club and support from Edu, who I think has done an incredible job as well.

The England U20 star, who is also eligible to represent Nigeria, will hope his new deal at Arsenal guarantees first team football, but Mikel Arteta has sued for patience.

“First of all we have to sign him! Once we sign him, we go step-by-step and we’ll communicate with you guys on what we’re doing.”