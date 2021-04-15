Arsenal, Villarreal to Face-off in Europa League Semi final

Nicolas Pepe’s goal inspired Arsenal to a 4-0 win over Slavia Prague in the Quarter-final 2nd leg clash at the Sinobo Stadium on Thursday night.

Pepe scored the opener 18 minutes into the clash before Alexandre Lacazette doubled Arsenal’s lead three minutes later.

Bukayo Saka score the third as the visitors opened up an unassailable first half lead.

Lacazette got his second of the night to wrap up the emphatic win and book their spot in the semi-final with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Slavia Prague paraded their Nigerian Forward Peter Olayinka, who was a doubt until matchday.

The 25 year-old played the entire duration of the game, but got booked on a difficult night for the underdogs.

Arsenal next face Villarreal, who themselves sealed a second leg win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Villarreal defeated their visitors 2-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Samuel Chukwueze was provider of the first goal, setting up Paco Alcacer in the 36th minute.

The Yellow submarine scored a second before the break, Gerard Moreno taking his goal tally to six, scooping home a rebound in the 43rd minute.

Mislav Orsic (74′) reduced the deficit but there was no way back for them in the tie.

Villarreal completed 3-1 aggregate win and reached their first European semi-final for the first time since the 2010-2011 season (in the Europa League).