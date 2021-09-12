Arsenal Tula 2-2 CSKA Moscow: MOTM Ejuke impresses but misses out on improving goal tally

Chidera Ejuke returned to CSKA Moscow after international duties with Nigeria and the winger was on his A game for 90 minutes.
Ejuke walked into the CSKA starting XI against Arsenal Tula on Sunday at the Arsenal Stadium.
The game ended 2-2, the visitor’s snatching a point through Fedor Chalov’s 74th minute equalizer.
Although Ejuke was shut out, the Nigerian was a thorn in the side of the opposition defenders.
He completed 9 dribbles, 2 tackles and registered three shots on target, but would not add to his goal tally for the league season.
His matchday performance was good enough to earn his the man of the match award.
