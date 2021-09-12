Arsenal Tula 2-2 CSKA Moscow: MOTM Ejuke impresses but misses out on improving goal tally

Chidera Ejuke in action during the Russian Premier League match between CSKA Moscow and Arsenal Tula on Sunday. Photo credit | IG (pfc_cska)

Chidera Ejuke returned to CSKA Moscow after international duties with Nigeria and the winger was on his A game for 90 minutes.

Ejuke walked into the CSKA starting XI against Arsenal Tula on Sunday at the Arsenal Stadium.
The game ended 2-2, the visitor’s snatching a point through Fedor Chalov’s 74th minute equalizer.
Although Ejuke was shut out, the Nigerian was a thorn in the side of the opposition defenders.
He completed 9 dribbles, 2 tackles and registered three shots on target, but would not add to his goal tally for the league season.
His matchday performance was good enough to earn his the man of the match award.

 

 

Victor Moses cruises to easy win with Spartak Moscow against Bryan Idowu’s Khimki

 

Victor Moses celebrates with Quincy Promes after the latter scores Spartak Moscow’s second against FC Khimki in the Russian Premier League match on Saturday. Photo credit | IG (fcsm_official)

When Spartak Moscow hosted Khimki at the Otkrytie Arena on Saturday, the match up pitched Victor Moses against Bryan Idowu, two players who have been regulars for their respective teams.

Moses and Idowu were both on the pitch for entire duration, but ended up with contrasting performances.
The hosts secured a comfortable 3-1 win and Moses put in a good shift, registering 2 shots, getting one on target and pulled 7 successful crosses.
It was a different tale for the Khimki left-back, who was deployed in a three-man defence.
He still managed to get one shot away, 1 cross completed 3 dribbles, 2 tackles attempted, 5 clearances, 1 interception and 1 aerial duel won.
The defeat easily puts Igor Cherevchenko’s side at risk of an early relegation dog fight after seven rounds of games, while Spartak move to mid table.

