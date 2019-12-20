Arsenal to test Leicester City’s resolve with Cash plus Player offer for Ndidi

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make enquiry about Nigerian star Wilfred Ndidi and could make an offer for the Midfielder in January.

Ndidi is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league and has been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Arsenal in the past.

Reports in a few London tabloids have Arsenal lining up the player among several top several targets for incoming manager Mikel Arteta.

Ndidi is valued at £60m by Leicester and Arsenal are reportedly likely to table £40m plus a player – likely Granit Xhaka – in the deal.

However, Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers has also made it clear that none of his players will be allowed to leave the Club in the January transfer window.

Leicester City are currently third in the PL table and Ndidi has directly, contributed two league goals to the Foxes this season and the Club also booked a place in the League Cup semi-final.