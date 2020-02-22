Arsenal Star wants Bukayo Saka to Sign New Deal

Arsenal goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, has made a public plea to Bukayo Saka over his contract impasse with the club, urging the 18-year-old to pen a new deal with the Gunners.

Saka has been impressive ever since making his first-team breakout under previous manager, Unai Emery in 2018.

He further underlined his importance to the club by setting up Alexander Lacazette to score the winner in Thursday’s Europa League last-32 win over Olympiakos in Greece.

With 18 months left on his contract, the teenager’s future at the Emirates is uncertain amidst rumours rivals, Liverpool and Manchester United are plotting a swoop.

But after his superb display in the win against Olympiakos, Leno, prays he stays at the club.

“He is an outstanding player, hopefully, he stays very long at Arsenal,” Leno told BT Sport.

“He is very important for us. His cross today was very good. We’re happy now we’ve got the advantage and the away goal.”

Saka who was born in London to Nigerian parent is still eligible to represent either of the countries.