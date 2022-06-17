Arsenal Ready to Break the Bank for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been in the news lately and for all the right reasons, the latest coming from England, where it is being reported that Arsenal are ready to break the bank for his services.
Last season, the Striker’s 14 goals in the Serie A helped Napoli secure a top three finish.
They also earned an automatic ticket for the UEFA Champions League next season, but there’s more to Osimhen’s game that has spurred Arsenal’s renewed interest in him.
In the last international window of the season, Osimhen netted four times and provided two assists to help Nigeria to an emphatic 10-0 win over minnows Sao Tome & Principe in the AFCON qualifiers.
The Forward’s heroics in that encounter put on display his determination, eye for goals and threat inside the box, something Arsenal are in dire need of next season – and beyond – if they must close the gap with the top sides in the Premier League.
In a report, Thursday, The Sun, claim Arsenal are now convinced of matching Napoli’s valuation of the Player or at least forcing the Club to the negotiation table with an improved bid.
Having earlier had an offer of £57 million rejected in May, the owners are now determined to add Osimhen to the four acquisitions already made this season and will prepare a ‘club record offer’ for the 23 year-old Nigerian.
The Sun reports that Arsenal will present an offer of £86 million for the Striker, who still has three years on his deal at Napoli.
An offer of £86 million if accepted by Napoli will shatter Arsenal’s previous club record fee (£72m) for, Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe in 2019 from Lille.
Osimhen himself joined Napoli from Lille two years ago for a club record fee of £60 million.