Arsenal Escape Olayinka’s Wrath, but Draw 1-1 at Home Against Slavia Prague

Peter Olayinka fired blank, but Slavia Prague did just enough to leave the Emirates Stadium with a goal in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal, Thursday night, in the Europa League.

Olayinka was substituted in the 85th minute, with the game goalless and destined for a barren stalemate.

85′ | Last substitution for the Red-whites

Traoré for Olayinka 🔴🔴 0-0 🔴⚪️ #arssl pic.twitter.com/H4US2Puuzu — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) April 8, 2021

Barely a minute later, the breakthrough came and it was the hosts who went ahead, a Nicolas Pepe (86′) goal, assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, the visitors responded and at the death, through Tomas Holes (90+3′). His unstoppable header beat Bernd Leno at the other end of the goal.

The first-leg quarter final ended with the Czech Republic side gaining a small advantage and could finish off the job in the return leg.

Prague have accounted for the elimination of Leicester City and Rangers from the competition this season.

After the game, Slavia Prague Manager, Jindřich Trpišovský said: “We need to get better for the second leg, this wasn’t our best performance.

“We wanted to press high, but we couldn’t really work together. On the other side, our pressing led to the equalizer. The lads did their best at the end.”

Meanwhile, for Peter Olayinka it’ll mean another opportunity to extend his goal tally in the competition.

Currently, the 25 year-old has netted three times, in 10 appearances, but is one shy of Kayode Olanrewaju’s four goals this season – the most by a Nigerian in the campaign.