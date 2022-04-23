Arsenal destroy Man United, turn up the heat on Chelsea

Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have moved to within two points of Chelsea in the top four following a comfortable 3-1 win against an abysmal Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Nuno Tavares (3′) and Bukayo Saka (32′) fired Arsenal ahead before Cristiano Ronaldo halved the deficit going into the break.
Manchester United were then handed the chance to level from the penalty spot, but Bruno Fernandes, hop, skipped and placed the ball wide to the left Aaron Ramsdale’s goal.
Another opportunity fell to the Red Devils, Ronaldo thought he had equalized but his goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.
With the encounter dragging momentum switched in Arsenal’s favor and it was midfielder Granite Xhaka who sealed the three points with a rifled shot from outside the area.

 

 

Mikel Arteta had stuck with the same starting XI that beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge and victory against top four rivals Man United seem to have greatly improved their chances of picking up a UEFA Champions League ticket next season.

