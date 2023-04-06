Arokodare Starts Recovery, but No Return Date Yet

KRC Genk striker, Tolu Arokodare has commenced rehabilitation after a successful surgery.

This week, Arokodare shared clips of himself working on sprints, putting in work to fully recover from a meniscus injury which also required surgery.

The injury to his meniscus occurred at the beginning of the home match against KV Oostende over a month ago.

On Tuesday, while the rest of the first team had a day off, Arokodare was allowed to use the treadmill for the second day in a row.

He will gradually increase his activity and is expected to return to group training in approximately two weeks.

If all goes as planned, he should be available for the start of the playoffs on May 5.