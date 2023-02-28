Arokodare set for Lengthy Spell with a Torn Meniscus

The length of KRC Genk’s Forward, Tolu Arokodare’s injury has been confirmed.
Arokodare suffered a thigh injury seven minutes into the Jupiler League match against Oostende.
He was replaced immediately and Tanzanian star Mbwana Samatta came on in his place and went on to score the team’s second goal in the 3-0 win.
Meanwhile, there’s a chance the Forward will be back in action after three weeks, in the earliest.
📢 Injury Update – KRC Genk
🇳🇬 Tolu Arokodare (22 – Striker) got injured during the match against KV Oostende.
🚑 A tear in the meniscus
🚑 out for several weeks
🙏 Wishing you a speedy recovery
🔗 HLN#JPL #JupilerProLeague #Sorare
