Arokodare set for Lengthy Spell with a Torn Meniscus

The length of KRC Genk’s Forward, Tolu Arokodare’s injury has been confirmed.

Arokodare suffered a thigh injury seven minutes into the Jupiler League match against Oostende.

He was replaced immediately and Tanzanian star Mbwana Samatta came on in his place and went on to score the team’s second goal in the 3-0 win.

 

 

Meanwhile, there’s a chance the Forward will be back in action after three weeks, in the earliest.

The 22 year-old striker joined the Belgian outfit in January and already has a goal for the team.

