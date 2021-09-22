Arokodare scores again off the bench for Amiens

It was another game and another goal for Tosin Arokodare for Amiens in the Ligue 2 match against Pau FC on Tuesday.
Arokodare followed up his goal at the weekend with another one last night to bring his tally for the season to three in eight appearances.
Coming off the bench for the final twenty-one minutes of the game, the forward scored a stoppage time equalizer against Nimes.
However, even on Tuesday Amiens continued to chase their second win of the season, the last one coming in August.
Les Licornes are on a five game stretch without a win and last night was another case of two points lost as they allowed the visitors a late goal to snatch a point.
Mateo Pavlovic had opened scoring for Philippe Hinschberger’s side seven minutes into the game.
However they were pegged back in the 38th minute when Victor Lobry converted from the spot.
With the game winding down, the Nigerian forward came off the bench replacing Senegal’s Aliou Badji in the 67th minute.
The player who is on loan from Latvian side Valmiera showed up to the party in the 76th minute to restore the lead.
However Pau FC grabbed the winner through Djibril Dianessy (90′) with the last meaningful action of the match.
The outcome of Tuesday’s game leaves Amiens a spot above the drop zone on the same point with 16th placed Bastia.
Speaking after the game, Hinschberger expressed his disappointment with his team’s defending which had cost them in back to back games.