Arokodare joins Amiens SC on Two-year Loan deal

French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC have acquired the services of Nigerian Forward Tolu Arokodare from Valmiera on a two-year loan deal.

Arokodare played last season on loan at German Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln and though the club had the option to make the deal permanent, it was waved.

The Striker will be contracted to Amiens SC until 2023, who paid €800,000 to the Latvian side for the new Number 9.

Last season, Amiens SC had another Nigerian on their books, Stephen Odey.

Odey ended the campaign as the club’s top scorer in the league with six goals to help the them finish 10th.

The Striker could return to Genk at the end of his loan transfer.