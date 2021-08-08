Arokodare and Amiens suffer third straight league defeat in Ligue 2

It was a bad day in the office for Tolu Arokodare as the Forward fired blanks in the Ligue 2 clash against Quevilly Rouen on Saturday.

Although Arokodare was on for the duration of the game, the forward could not help his team avoid a third consecutive defeat in the league.

Just three games into the new league campaign and Amiens are already facing the grim prospect of fighting relegation battles unless their fortunes change.

On Saturday at the Stade de la Licorne, Amiens raced into the lead against the visitors, drawing first blood inside 11 minutes, when DR Congo’s Chadrac Akolo found the back of the net.

However, the lead didn’t last long and the hosts found themselves trailing after a Duckens Nazon brace (19′ and 29′) gave Quevilly Rouen momentum heading into the break.

After the restart the visitors were reduced to 10 men, Alassane Diaby getting a straight red (50′).

However, the sending off did little to dampen their mood, rather they were boosted and just eight minutes later Nazon will get his hat-trick and Quevilly Rouen’s third to seal an inspiring victory.