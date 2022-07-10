Aribo will improve Southampton – Hasenhüttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said Joe Aribo would be a valuable addition to his squad.
Aribo on Saturday completed his move from Rangers to St Mary’s for £10 million including add-ons.
Speaking on the arrival of the player Hasenhüttl said, he believes Aribo can bring energy to the team.
“Joe is a player with many qualities to his game, and we are very excited to welcome him to the squad in time for the pre-season trip to Austria.
“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.”
The Australian tactician added that, the 25-year-old has everything to succeed in the English Premier League.