Aribo shines in Rangers’ QF win against Braga

Rangers are through to the semi final of the UEFA Europa League courtesy a 3-2 aggregate win against Braga.

The Gers lost the first leg 1-0 in Portugal, but turned the game around at the Ibrox Stadium, racing into a 2-0 first half win.

However, Braga scored one to tie the aggregate and force the game into extra time.

But they lost two players during and both for disciplinary actions.

The Portuguese side were first reduced to 10 men in the first leg and a further sending off in extra time.

Rangers Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst fielded all three Nigerians and they were crucial to the win; Joe Aribo provided two assists including for the winning goal.

The Gers sett up a semi-final against Leipzig and become the first Scottish club to reach the semi-finals in the Europa League era.

Speaking after his side’s progress, van Bronckhorst admitted there was pressure on the players to get a result.

“To reach the last four in Europe is a major achievement for everyone and we worked hard for it. We knew a 1-0 loss in Braga wasn’t a bad result and we started the game really well. We applied a lot of pressure in the first half and against ten and nine men we could have played better. The players were a bit tense and nervous because we wanted to go through and I’m really happy for everybody that we succeeded.”