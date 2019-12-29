Aribo shines as Rangers snatch dramatic win over Celtic as title race heats up

Joe Aribo played the entire duration of the fifth Old Firm derby and perhaps the most important as Rangers stunned their old foes 2-1 at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Goals from Ryan Kent (36′) and Nikola Katic (56′) either side of Odsonne Edouard’s 42nd minute strike ensure victory for Steven Gerrard’s men.

Aribo and his teammates have now close the gap at the top of the table to just two points, with a game in hand.

The latest Old Firm Derby installment comes after the 1-0 League Cup defeat earlier in December.