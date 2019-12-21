Aribo Scores as Rangers Extends Unbeaten Run to 15 Games

Tunde Williams
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Joe Aribo celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 2-0 during a Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers, at Easter Road, on December 20, 2019, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group via Getty Images)

Joe Aribo was on target for Rangers in their 3-0 away win against Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League on Friday night.

Aribo was afforded his 15th league start of the season and put on a good showing with his name on the scorer’s sheet.

 

The Nigeria international powered home a fine finish to double Rangers lead in the 8th minute after Ryan Kent had opened the scoring four minutes earlier.

 

Aribo almost got his second few minutes after the break after beating a defender before dispatching wide with his weaker right foot.

 

Former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe added the third goal (53′) to ensure a resounding victory for the Gers.

 

Aribo’s strike takes his goal tally to two in the league this term. The 23-year-old was substituted for Sheyi Ojo in the 75th minute.

 

The result saw Rangers maintain their second spot on the log with 44 points and are unbeaten in 15 consecutive league games, winning 13 and drawing two.

